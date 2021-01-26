USA Triathlon Sells 40,084 SF Office Building in Colorado Springs to Dormie Capital Partners

Located at 5825 Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo., the three-story property features 40,085 square feet of office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — USA Triathlon of Colorado has completed the disposition of a three-story office building located at 5825 Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs. Dormie Capital Partners acquired the asset for $4.6 million.

The buyer plans to modernize the 40,084-square-foot building’s common areas and add amenities to serve its tenant roster, which includes USA Triathlon of Colorado.

Brian Wagner and Mark O’Donnell Jr. of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.