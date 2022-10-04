USAA, McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8 MSF Distribution Facility in Beaumont, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

BEAUMONT, CALIF. — USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center in Beaumont for United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC).

Located at Phase II of the Crossroads Logistics Center, the building will be used to accommodate ULAC’s global design/manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution. The facility will contain assembly, racking and material handling conveyor automation systems, as well as 30,000 square feet of office space.

The development team includes HPA Architecture and Fullmer Construction Co. Luke McDaniel, Cameron Driscoll, Jeff Bellitti and Mac Hewett of JLL represented ULAC. David Consani, Jim Koenig, Darla Longo and Barbara Emmons of CBRE, along with Rick John of Daum, represented McDonald Property Group and USAA in the lease transaction, which was signed in July 2022.