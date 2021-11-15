REBusinessOnline

USAA/Metro JV Sells 144,800 SF Norterra West Office Asset in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Located in Phoenix, Norterra West Two features 144,800 square feet of office space.

PHOENIX — A joint venture between San Antonio, Texas-based USAA Real Estate and Tempe, Ariz.-based Metro Commercial Properties has completed the disposition of Norterra West Two, an office property located at 25800 N. Norterra Parkway in Phoenix. SCD Norterra II LLC, an entity controlled by Phoenix-based Silver Creek Development, acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The three-story suburban office building features 144,800 square feet of office space with approximately 50,000-square-foot floor plates, up to 15-foot slab-to-slab ceiling heights, dual restroom cores and triple redundant stairwells.

Chris Toci and Chad Littell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Charles Essig of Silver Creek represented the buyer in the deal.

