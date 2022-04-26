USAA Real Estate Sells 157,759 SF Park Ten Plaza Office Building in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Park Ten Plaza in Houston totals 157,759 square feet.

HOUSTON — San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate has sold Park Ten Plaza, a 157,759-square-foot office building in Houston. Park Ten Plaza is situated within the 550-acre Park Ten Business Park master-planned development on the city’s west side and offers a fitness center, conference room and newly upgraded utility systems. Rick Goings, Kevin McConn, Marty Hogan and Jack Moody of JLL represented USAA in the transaction. Cameron Cureton and Wally Reid, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Fuller Realty Partners and ICP Funds. Park Ten Plaza was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.