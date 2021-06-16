USAA Real Estate Sells 630-Acre La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio

Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio spans 630 acres.

SAN ANTONIO — USAA Real Estate has sold La Cantera Resort & Spa, a 630-acre hospitality property located within the 1,700-acre La Cantera master-planned community in San Antonio. The property consists of 496 guestrooms and suites, including 34 villas, 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, five pools, two 18-hole golf courses and multiple food and beverage concepts. USAA originally developed the resort in 1999 and renovated its various amenities between 2015 and 2016. Redwood City, Calif.-based Ohana Real Estate Investors purchased the property for an undisclosed price.