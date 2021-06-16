REBusinessOnline

USAA Real Estate Sells 630-Acre La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

La-Cantera-Resort-Spa-San-Antonio

La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio spans 630 acres.

SAN ANTONIO — USAA Real Estate has sold La Cantera Resort & Spa, a 630-acre hospitality property located within the 1,700-acre La Cantera master-planned community in San Antonio. The property consists of 496 guestrooms and suites, including 34 villas, 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, five pools, two 18-hole golf courses and multiple food and beverage concepts. USAA originally developed the resort in 1999 and renovated its various amenities between 2015 and 2016. Redwood City, Calif.-based Ohana Real Estate Investors purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews