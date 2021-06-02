USAA to Open 90,000 SF Office in Charlotte’s South End

USAA will lease six floors of the 153,000-square-foot building. (Photo courtesy of USAA.com)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — USAA will open a new 90,000-square-foot office in Charlotte later this year. The San Antonio- based financial services company entered into a lease agreement with the undisclosed landlord to occupy space within The Square at South End, a 10-story office building located at 200 W. Boulevard.

The new location was selected because of the area’s highly skilled individuals in the financial services sector. USAA already has a number of employees living in the Charlotte area. The new office location will eventually host approximately 750 employees who will work either onsite or in a hybrid model.

USAA will lease six floors of the 153,000-square-foot building. Employees are expected to begin moving into the building by the end of 2021.