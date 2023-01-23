USAHS Opens 55,050 SF Academic, Office Facility Within Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) has opened a 55,050-square-foot academic and office facility in Irving’s Las Colinas district. The space is located within the former Zale Corp. headquarters building. William Quinby of Savills represented USAHS, which is also planning a 20,979-square-foot expansion in Irving, in its site selection and lease negotiations. Classes at the new facility began in early January, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25.