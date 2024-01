HOUSTON — Used Bikes Direct, which sells pre-owned motorcycles, has signed a 22,630-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. The building at 16445 North Freeway was constructed on 1.4 acres in 1982 and formerly served as a furniture store and warehouse. Judy Beebe and Chris Klein of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Zane Carmen and Clay Pritchett of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Bet Ezra LLC.