USG Realty Capital Begins Construction of 76-Unit Apartment Community in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — USG Realty Capital has begun construction of Elevation 1659, a 76-unit apartment community in Milwaukee. The opportunity zone project is being developed in partnership with Ogden & Co. Inc. Completion is slated for September 2023. Elevation 1659 will offer a lower carbon footprint than neighboring properties, according to the development team. USG is utilizing its Investors Choice OZ fund, which launched in June 2021. Since that time, the qualified opportunity zone fund has invested in four projects.