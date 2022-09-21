REBusinessOnline

USG Realty Capital Begins Construction of 76-Unit Apartment Community in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — USG Realty Capital has begun construction of Elevation 1659, a 76-unit apartment community in Milwaukee. The opportunity zone project is being developed in partnership with Ogden & Co. Inc. Completion is slated for September 2023. Elevation 1659 will offer a lower carbon footprint than neighboring properties, according to the development team. USG is utilizing its Investors Choice OZ fund, which launched in June 2021. Since that time, the qualified opportunity zone fund has invested in four projects.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  