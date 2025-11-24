USG Renews 165,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — USG Corp. has renewed its 165,000-square-foot office headquarters lease at 550 West Adams in downtown Chicago. The tenant manufactures high-quality building materials and has more than 50 manufacturing facilities across North America. Formed in Chicago in 1902, USG is the largest producer of wallboard in the U.S. and the largest manufacturer of gypsum products overall in North America.

Chris Wood and David Stefancic of Cushman & Wakefield represented USG, while Mark Bâby and Katie Hull of Stream Realty Partners represented ownership, Manova Partners. Cushman & Wakefield negotiated USG’s original global headquarters lease in 2004 that coincided with the development of 550 West Adams. Cushman & Wakefield will also provide project management services to USG as part of a renovation of the space.

Built in 2006 and located in the heart of the West Loop, 550 West Adams rises 18 stories and is LEED Gold certified. Last year, Manova completed a major renovation of the second-floor amenity space, adding a 50-seat conference center, upgrading the tenant lounge and installing a golf simulator and fitness center with showers and locker facilities. Additional amenities include a tenant concierge, a Chase Bank branch and ATM, lobby-level café, bike storage and heated parking garage.

Manova and Stream Realty Partners have completed nearly 200,000 square feet of leasing at the property this year. New tenants include Lyra Technology Group, 66degrees, Renovo Financial and Hirewell. Some of these firms moved into the spec suite program that was launched earlier this year. A second phase of spec suites, totaling 27,500 square feet, will be offered later this year.