USGBC Certifies REI Co-Op’s 400,000 SF Distribution Center Near Nashville as LEED v4 Platinum

LEBANON, TENN. — The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has certified REI Co-Op’s 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Lebanon as LEED v4 Platinum. Situated roughly 30 miles east of Nashville, the property is the largest LEED Platinum-certified industrial property in the Southeastern United States and one of 10 warehouses in the country to achieve LEED v4 Platinum certification, as well as the only facility in the state with that rating.

Al. Neyer designed and developed the distribution center in 2023. Sustainable features of the REI distribution center include 100 percent renewable electricity via an onsite solar array, as well as a nearby solar array in east Tennessee that REI helps support; the use of reclaimed wood and metal sourced from the original barn onsite; a polished concrete stream inspired by the nearby Cumberland River; numerous skylights; and water systems to repurpose rain water.

The Lebanon facility serves REI stores and customer online order fulfillment in the Midwest and Southeast, and complements REI’s three existing distribution centers in Bedford, Pa.; Goodyear, Ariz.; and Sumner, Wash. REI employs roughly 275 people at the Lebanon property, which has received industry awards from local chapters of national organizations including NAIOP and ULI.