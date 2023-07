FORT WORTH, TEXAS — USI Insurance Services Inc. has signed an 8,321-square-foot office lease at Summit Office Park in Fort Worth. The two-building, 242,000-square-foot development is located on the perimeter of the downtown area. Jake Neal, Vic Meyer and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Albany Roads, in the lease negotiations. David Walters of CBRE represented the tenant.