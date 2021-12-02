REBusinessOnline

UT Physicians Signs 139,243 SF Healthcare Lease in Houston’s Bellaire Submarket

HOUSTON — Locally based provider UT Physicians has signed a 139,243-square-foot healthcare lease at Bellaire Station, a 389,826-square-foot medical office building in Houston’s Bellaire submarket. Lisa Bovermann of Transwestern represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Justin Brasell, Doug Little and Ashley Cassel, also with Transwestern, represented the landlord, Capital Commercial Investments Inc. The property was recently converted from an office to a medical office use.

