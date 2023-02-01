Utah Tech University to Break Ground on 564-Bed Campus View Suites Residence Hall

Phase III of Utah Tech University’s Campus View Suites will offer 564 beds.

ST. GEORGE, UTAH — Utah Tech University is set to break ground on the 564-bed third phase of its Campus View Suites residence hall project in St. George. Set to open in fall 2024, the final phase of the development will span 164,600 square feet.

Shared amenities will include a fitness room; multipurpose room; laundry facilities, common kitchens and living rooms on each floor; indoor bike storage; game room; grocery store stocked with fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy; private and shared study rooms; and housing staff offices.

The 352-bed first phase of development was delivered in fall 2016. The second phase of the project was completed in fall 2021 and offers 534 beds. The development team for Phase III includes DFCM, Layton Construction and Method Studio.