UTSA Opens $40.4M Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence
SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) has opened the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence, a $40.4 million facility that occupies more than 10 acres on the school’s main campus. The facility, named for the school mascot, features multiple practice fields, academic study spaces, a sports medicine center, strength and conditioning rooms a lounge and office space for coaches and administrators. Kansas City-based Populous and locally based firm Marmon Mok Architecture led the design of the 95,000-square-foot facility. Joeris General Contractors and Project Control handled construction.
