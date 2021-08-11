UTSA Opens $40.4M Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

The Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence at the University of Texas at San Antonio spans 95,000 square feet on 10 acres.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) has opened the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence, a $40.4 million facility that occupies more than 10 acres on the school’s main campus. The facility, named for the school mascot, features multiple practice fields, academic study spaces, a sports medicine center, strength and conditioning rooms a lounge and office space for coaches and administrators. Kansas City-based Populous and locally based firm Marmon Mok Architecture led the design of the 95,000-square-foot facility. Joeris General Contractors and Project Control handled construction.