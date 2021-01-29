Uzin Utz North America to Open $34M Manufacturing Plant in Waco

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Uzin Utz North America, a Colorado-based supplier of product installation systems for all types of flooring, will open a $34 million plant in Waco. The 125,000-square-foot facility will produce self-leveling compounds, thin set and grout material for tile installation, as well as patching compounds under the Uzin brand. The new facility will be located at the intersection of Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway and will mark the third location in North America for the company, which is also a subsidiary of German chemical manufacturer Uzin Utz. A tentative opening date was not released.