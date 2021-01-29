REBusinessOnline

Uzin Utz North America to Open $34M Manufacturing Plant in Waco

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Uzin Utz North America, a Colorado-based supplier of product installation systems for all types of flooring, will open a $34 million plant in Waco. The 125,000-square-foot facility will produce self-leveling compounds, thin set and grout material for tile installation, as well as patching compounds under the Uzin brand. The new facility will be located at the intersection of Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway and will mark the third location in North America for the company, which is also a subsidiary of German chemical manufacturer Uzin Utz. A tentative opening date was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  