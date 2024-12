PHILADELPHIA — Regional investment firm V2 Properties has sold Lofts at Henry Hall, a 21-unit apartment building located at 2209 N. Broad St. on the north side of Philadelphia. The property was built in 2023 and offers one-, two-and three-bedroom units, as well as immediate proximity to Temple University. Vince Peruto of Marcus & Millichap represented V2 Properties in the transaction and procured the buyer, Felicity Street Investments. The deal traded for $3.6 million.