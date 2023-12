BURLINGTON, MASS. — Vaisala has signed a 28,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease in the northwestern Boston suburb of Burlington. The Finnish manufacturer of environmental and industrial measurement devices is relocating from nearby Woburn to GenLabs, a 320,000-square-foot facility located at 3 Van de Graaff Drive. Alex Plaisted, Ryan Romano and Christian Vallis of CBRE brokered the deal. A partnership between Jumbo Capital and funds advised by Apollo Global Management owns GenLabs.