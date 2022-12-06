REBusinessOnline

Valiance Capital Buys Development Site for 270-Bed Student Housing Community Near UC Berkeley

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

2538-Durant-Ave-Berkeley-CA

Valiance Capital plans to break ground on a 270-bed student housing community near the University of California, Berkeley, campus.

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Valiance Capital has acquired a development site at 2538 Durant Ave. near the University of California, Berkeley campus. The company plans to replace an existing 12-unit apartment building on the site with an eight-story community offering 270 beds across 83 units. The development is also set to include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Jeffrey Eliason and Leland Ortega of Highland Realty Capital arranged $10.5 million in acquisition and pre-development funding on behalf of Valiance. Chris Hetzel of ACRES’ Philadelphia office originated the loan.

“2538 Durant is going to help transform the Berkeley city skyline and provide an incredible opportunity to address a substantial housing need for students”, says Nhan Nguyen Le, principal and founder of Valiance Capital.

Further details on the project, including a timeline for the development, were not announced.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  