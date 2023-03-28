Valley Bank Provides $11M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Valley Bank has provided an $11 million loan for the refinancing of 211-215 South Newman Street, an 81,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. The multi-building facility features a clear height of 15 feet, three drive-in doors, 11 docks and ample car and trailer parking. The borrower was locally based investment firm The STRO Cos. Tenants at the property include Diaz Wholesale, Mittera Group and John Mini Distinctive Landscapes.