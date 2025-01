PASSAIC, N.J. — Valley Bank has provided an $18.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 124,000-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Passaic. The building at 101 Seventh St. is currently operated as a recycling facility and offers proximity to several major nearby thoroughfares. Jason Gaccione, Shawn Rosenthal and Jake Salkovitz of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, an entity doing business as 101 Seventh Street Urban Renewal LLC.