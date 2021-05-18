REBusinessOnline

Valley Tool & Manufacturing to Open 100,000 SF Industrial Facility in Milford, Connecticut

Valley Tool & Manufacturing's new facility in Milford, Connecticut, is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

MILFORD, CONN. — Valley Tool & Manufacturing LLC has acquired 8.1 acres in Milford, located in the southern coastal part of the state, for the development of a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility. Jon Angel of Angel Commercial LLC represented Valley Tool & Manufacturing in its site selection and acquisition of the land assemblage, which consists of seven parcels that were purchased in two separate transactions. Construction is underway, and the facility is expected to open by the end of the year.

