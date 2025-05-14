Valor Communication Signs 80,125 SF Industrial Lease in West Houston

HOUSTON — Valor Communication Inc., a wholesale provider of cell phone accessories, has signed an 80,125-square-foot industrial lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 10811 S. Westview Circle Drive is known as Town & Country Commerce Center and features 28-foot clear heights and 3,849 square feet of office space. Garret Geaccone and Boone Smith of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, DRA Advisors, in the lease negotiations. John Nguyen of Keller Williams Realty represented the tenant.