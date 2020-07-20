REBusinessOnline

Valore Ventures Sells 28,542 SF Flex Facility in Santa Fe Springs, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Valore Ventures has completed the disposition of a flex industrial property located at 15511 Carmenita Road in Santa Fe Springs. An Orange County, Calif.-based private investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1998, the 28,542-square-foot property features 11,437 square feet of office space spanning two floors and 17,105 square feet of one-story industrial warehouse space with 22-foor clear heights at the rear of the building. Additionally, the asset offers a gated parking lot, two drive-in doors and two grade-level doors. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.

Peter Bauman of Marcus & Millichap Phoenix represented the seller, Kenny De Angelis of Valore Ventures, in the deal.

