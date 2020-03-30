Valore Ventures Sells 7,784 SF Retail Center in Evergreen Park, Illinois
EVERGREEN PARK, ILL. — Valore Ventures has sold Evergreen Park Towne Center in Evergreen Park, about 15 miles south of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 7,784-square-foot retail property is located at 8730 S. Kedzie Ave. It is fully leased to tenants such as Boost Mobile and Edible Arrangements. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented Valore in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.
