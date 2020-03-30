REBusinessOnline

Valore Ventures Sells 7,784 SF Retail Center in Evergreen Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Evergreen Park Towne Center is located at 8730 S. Kedzie Ave.

EVERGREEN PARK, ILL. — Valore Ventures has sold Evergreen Park Towne Center in Evergreen Park, about 15 miles south of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 7,784-square-foot retail property is located at 8730 S. Kedzie Ave. It is fully leased to tenants such as Boost Mobile and Edible Arrangements. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented Valore in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business