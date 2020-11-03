ValueRock Realty Buys Mel’s Drive-In Restaurant Building in Santa Monica for $6.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Restaurant and dental office tenants have occupied the iconic Mel’s Drive-In property in Santa Monica, Calif., since 1959.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — ValueRock Realty has purchased Mel’s Drive-In, an iconic restaurant building in Santa Monica, for $6.2 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Situated on a 22,344-square-foot land parcel on Lincoln Boulevard, the 4,717-square-foot building offers on-site parking and is considered a historic landmark within the Santa Monica community. Restaurant and dental office tenants have occupied the property since 1959.