Values Cos. Breaks Ground on Final Phases of Multifamily Project in Randolph, New Jersey

The final phases of Gateways at Randolph will deliver 104 homes and boost the total unit count to more than 1,000.

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Developer Value Cos. has broken ground on the final phases of Gateways at Randolph, a rental community in Northern New Jersey. The final phases will deliver 104 two-bedroom residences across four buildings and a 7,000-square-foot leasing office. Upon full completion, Gateways at Randolph will consist of more than 1,000 units, with the newest residences ranging in size from 981 to 1,100 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, volleyball court and grilling areas.