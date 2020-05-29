REBusinessOnline

Valwood Mesquite Purchases Mesquite Corporate Center in Scottsdale for $19.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Mesquite-Corporate-Center-Scottsdale-AZ

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Mesquite Corporate Center features 79,537 square feet of Class A office space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Valwood Mesquite LLC has acquired Mesquite Corporate Center, a two-story office building located at 14646 N. Kierland Blvd. in Scottsdale. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $19.5 million, or $244.80 per square foot.

Totaling 79,537 square feet, Mesquite Corporate Center overlooks the Westin Kierland Golf Club and is within walking distance to multiple restaurants and retail amenities at Kierland Commons.

The Ron Schooler and Ken Elmer Team of Commercial Properties Inc./CORFAC International represented the buyer in the transaction.

