Vanbarton Group Sells Retail Assemblage in The Bronx for $22.7M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and advisory firm Vanbarton Group has sold a 23,339-square-foot retail assemblage in the Morrisania neighborhood of The Bronx for $22.7 million. The sites collectively span a full block and are located at 1031-1049 Westchester Ave. and 1057 Southern Blvd. Josh Neustadter and Jonathan Squires of Cushman & Wakefield represented Vanbarton Group in the transaction. Jason Gold, Victor Sozio and Daniel Mahfar of Ariel Property Advisors represented the buyer.