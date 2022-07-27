REBusinessOnline

Vanbarton Group Sells Retail Assemblage in The Bronx for $22.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and advisory firm Vanbarton Group has sold a 23,339-square-foot retail assemblage in the Morrisania neighborhood of The Bronx for $22.7 million. The sites collectively span a full block and are located at 1031-1049 Westchester Ave. and 1057 Southern Blvd. Josh Neustadter and Jonathan Squires of Cushman & Wakefield represented Vanbarton Group in the transaction. Jason Gold, Victor Sozio and Daniel Mahfar of Ariel Property Advisors represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  