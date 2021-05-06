Vandale Industries Signs 207,021 SF Industrial Lease in South Brunswick, New Jersey
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Apparel importer Vandale Industries has signed a 207,021-square-foot industrial lease at 773 Cranbury South River Road in South Brunswick, located in the central part of the Garden State. The cross-dock property spans 488,884 square feet and is now fully leased. Chuck Fern and Jason Barton with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Kimmel, Jason Goldman, Marc Petrella and Andrew Siemsen, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, Duke Realty.
