REBusinessOnline

Vandale Industries Signs 207,021 SF Industrial Lease in South Brunswick, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

773-Cranbury-South-River-Road-South-Brunswick

The industrial facility at 773 Cranbury South River Road in South Brunswick offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and other major thoroughfares.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Apparel importer Vandale Industries has signed a 207,021-square-foot industrial lease at 773 Cranbury South River Road in South Brunswick, located in the central part of the Garden State. The cross-dock property spans 488,884 square feet and is now fully leased. Chuck Fern and Jason Barton with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Kimmel, Jason Goldman, Marc Petrella and Andrew Siemsen, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, Duke Realty.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews