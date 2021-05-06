Vandale Industries Signs 207,021 SF Industrial Lease in South Brunswick, New Jersey

The industrial facility at 773 Cranbury South River Road in South Brunswick offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and other major thoroughfares.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Apparel importer Vandale Industries has signed a 207,021-square-foot industrial lease at 773 Cranbury South River Road in South Brunswick, located in the central part of the Garden State. The cross-dock property spans 488,884 square feet and is now fully leased. Chuck Fern and Jason Barton with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Kimmel, Jason Goldman, Marc Petrella and Andrew Siemsen, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, Duke Realty.