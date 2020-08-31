REBusinessOnline

Vanderlande Industries to Relocate Cincinnati Office to Governor’s Pointe Office Park

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Vanderlande will occupy this 141,000-square-foot building.

MASON, OHIO — Vanderlande Industries will relocate its Cincinnati office to Governor’s Pointe Office Park in Mason, about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati. Amsterdam-based Vanderlande, a material handling and logistics automation company, will occupy the 4705 Duke Drive building beginning in October. The 141,000-square-foot building features a marketplace and break area on the first floor as well as outdoor seating and a walking trail. Scott Abernethy and Michelle Klingenberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Smith/Hallemann Partners. Jeff Bender and Seattle Stein of Cushman & Wakefield represented Vanderlande.

