Vango Development Breaks Ground on 86-Unit Multifamily Project in East Rutherford, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Vango Development has broken ground on The Parker East, an 86-unit multifamily project located outside of New York City in East Rutherford. The Parker East will offer one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge and clubroom, breakout work areas, a dog spa, rooftop terrace and a central courtyard. MHS Architecture designed the project, and Coli Construction is the general contractor. ConnectOneBank provided a $25 million loan for the construction of The Parker East, which is expected to be complete next summer.