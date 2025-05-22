Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Parker East, a new apartment building in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will include 1,100 square feet of retail space.
Vango Development Breaks Ground on 86-Unit Multifamily Project in East Rutherford, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Vango Development has broken ground on The Parker East, an 86-unit multifamily project located outside of New York City in East Rutherford. The Parker East will offer one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge and clubroom, breakout work areas, a dog spa, rooftop terrace and a central courtyard. MHS Architecture designed the project, and Coli Construction is the general contractor. ConnectOneBank provided a $25 million loan for the construction of The Parker East, which is expected to be complete next summer.

