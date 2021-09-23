REBusinessOnline

Vango Development Receives Approval for 60-Unit Multifamily Project in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The second phase of The Parker in Rutherford, New Jersey, will consist of 60 units and is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Vango Development has received site plan approval from the planning board of the Borough of Rutherford, located in the northern part of the Garden State, for a new 60-unit multifamily project. The property, which will be located in the downtown area, represents the second phase of The Parker, a 52-unit complex completed by Vango in 2019. The new four-story building will house a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners is designing the project, completion of which is slated for spring 2023.

