Vango Development Receives Approval for 60-Unit Multifamily Project in Northern New Jersey
RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Vango Development has received site plan approval from the planning board of the Borough of Rutherford, located in the northern part of the Garden State, for a new 60-unit multifamily project. The property, which will be located in the downtown area, represents the second phase of The Parker, a 52-unit complex completed by Vango in 2019. The new four-story building will house a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners is designing the project, completion of which is slated for spring 2023.
