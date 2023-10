SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm Vanguard Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily development site in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The site spans 22.8 acres at the southwest corner of Staples Road and Old Bastrop Highway. Jordan Cortez, Mason John and Haley Birmingham of Vanguard represented the buyer, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development, which plans to develop a 360-unit project at the site that will be known as Addie’s Point.