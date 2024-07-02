Vanguard Real Estate Arranges Sale of 54-Unit CoHo Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Vanguard Real Estate Advisors (VREA), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of CoHo Apartments, a 54-unit multifamily building in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood. CoHo Apartments exclusively offers studio apartments. Amenities include a rooftop deck, resident lounge, dog run and a gaming lounge. Jordan Cortez, Mason John, Haley Birmingham, and Will Droese of VREA represented the seller, Watermark Cos., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.