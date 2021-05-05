Vanguard Real Estate Brokers Sale of 80-Unit Multifamily Asset in Hallsville, Texas

HALLSVILLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Vanguard Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Stonegate Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily asset in Hallsville, about 140 miles east of Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units. Jordan Cortez, Justin Tidwell and Chris Lussier of Vanguard represented the locally based seller, Stiles Family Properties LP, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed investor based in California.