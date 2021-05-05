REBusinessOnline

Vanguard Real Estate Brokers Sale of 80-Unit Multifamily Asset in Hallsville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HALLSVILLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Vanguard Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Stonegate Apartments, an 80-unit multifamily asset in Hallsville, about 140 miles east of Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units. Jordan Cortez, Justin Tidwell and Chris Lussier of Vanguard represented the locally based seller, Stiles Family Properties LP, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed investor based in California.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews