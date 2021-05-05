REBusinessOnline

Vantage Bank Texas Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease at Triune Centre in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Vantage Bank Texas has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease to be the anchor tenant at Triune Centre, a 30,000-square-foot office development at 3400 West Freeway in Fort Worth. Cullen Donohue, Seth Koschak, Chris Doggett and Vic Meyer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Cornerstone Projects Group and Trident Structures, in the lease negotiations. Theron Bryant of Transwestern represented Vantage Bank Texas. Construction of the building is set to begin this quarter and to be complete next summer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews