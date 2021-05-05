Vantage Bank Texas Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease at Triune Centre in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Vantage Bank Texas has signed a 15,000-square-foot office lease to be the anchor tenant at Triune Centre, a 30,000-square-foot office development at 3400 West Freeway in Fort Worth. Cullen Donohue, Seth Koschak, Chris Doggett and Vic Meyer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Cornerstone Projects Group and Trident Structures, in the lease negotiations. Theron Bryant of Transwestern represented Vantage Bank Texas. Construction of the building is set to begin this quarter and to be complete next summer.