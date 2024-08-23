Vantage Builders Completes 10,000 SF Headquarters Expansion Project for NEOLab in Andover, Massachusetts

ANDOVER, MASS. — Locally based general contractor and construction management firm Vantage Builders has completed a 10,000-square-foot headquarters expansion project for NEOLab in Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The orthodontic laboratory operator essentially doubled its footprint across the first and second floors of the building at 3 Riverside Drive. Maugel DeStefano Architects designed the project, which delivered two 3D metal printing laboratories, an open office layout, new education space, lunchroom and a renovated warehouse and storage area.