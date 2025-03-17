Monday, March 17, 2025
Vantage-at-Burleson
Vantage at Burleson totals 288 units. The property was built in 2024.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Vantage Communities Sells 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Vantage Communities has sold a 288-unit apartment complex in Burleson, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. Vantage at Burleson was completed in 2024 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 856 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and two dog parks. Will Balthrope, Drew Garza, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Cameron Purse of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Vantage Communities in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer, which has since rebranded the property as Fairmount Oaks.

