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Vantage-Apts-Loveland-CO
Vantage at Loveland features 288 apartments, a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor recreation areas.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Vantage Communities Sells 288-Unit Multifamily Community in Loveland, Colorado

by Amy Works

LOVELAND, COLO. — Vantage Communities has sold Vantage at Loveland, an apartment community located just south of Fort Collins. The buyer was JB Matteson, and the sales price was undisclosed. Greg Parker and Jason Hornick of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Completed in 2024, Vantage at Loveland features 288 apartments, a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and an outdoor recreation areas. Apartments offer washers and dryers, walk-in closets, kitchen islands and yards.

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