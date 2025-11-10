Monday, November 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
VA4_Rendering_Vantage_Data_Centers
VA4 will comprise 929,000 square feet and will mark Vantage’s fourth data center campus in Northern Virginia.
Data CentersDevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Vantage Data Centers to Invest $2B for New Campus in Northern Virginia

by Abby Cox

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA. — Vantage Data Centers will invest $2 billion to develop a 929,000-square-foot data center campus in Stafford County, which is situated near Fredericksburg, Va., and approximately 40 miles south of Washington, D.C. The new 192-megawatt (MW) campus, dubbed VA4, is situated just roughly 54 miles from Vantage’s three existing Virginia campuses in Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley” and brings the company’s statewide capacity to 782 MW with a combined investment of approximately $8 billion.

Development of the new campus is expected to create 1,100 construction jobs and at least 50 permanent operations jobs. The first building at VA4 is scheduled to open in late 2027.

VA4 will be built to achieve LEED Silver certification, in alignment with Vantage’s “sustainable by design” blueprint. The center will also utilize a closed-loop chilled water system that minimizes the need for large volumes of water. Additionally, VA4 will feature liquid-to-liquid cooling with coolant distribution unit (CDU) equipment, which can handle 100 percent of critical IT workloads.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $8.9M Sale...

Columbia Properties Acquires 75,947 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center...

Vista Residential, Virtus Secure Construction Financing for 304-Unit...

Colliers Arranges 125,500 SF Office Headquarters Lease Renewal...

FRP Holdings Buys 140,031 SF Warehouse in Parsippany,...

JLL Brokers $7.7M Sale of Three Industrial Buildings...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 88,620 SF Industrial Lease...

Woda Cooper, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Open 50-Unit...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,780 SF...