The Lighthouse data center campus in Port Washington is slated for completion in 2028.
Vantage Data Centers, Wisconsin Building Trades Council Partner on $15B Port Washington Campus

by Kristin Harlow

PORT WASHINGTON, WIS. — Vantage Data Centers and the Wisconsin Building Trades Council have partnered to build the previously announced Lighthouse data center campus in Port Washington, a northern Milwaukee suburb located along Lake Michigan. The $15 billion-plus, privately funded investment will require a workforce of more than 4,000 skilled construction workers over a three-year period and will rely on local union labor to the fullest extent possible. The new campus, part of OpenAI and Oracle’s Stargate expansion, will feature four data centers. Completion is slated for 2028. Once complete, Vantage and Oracle will create more than 1,000 long-term jobs and thousands more indirect jobs. Lighthouse is designed to preserve local resources, support new clean energy resources and advance environmental stewardship.

