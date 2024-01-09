Vantage Point to Develop 145,000 SF Office Phase of The Quarry Mixed-Use Development in Lenexa, Kansas

LENEXA, KAN. — Vantage Point Properties has unveiled plans to develop the office phase of The Quarry mixed-use development in Lenexa. The three-building project will include 145,000 square feet of Class A office space.

The overall development was originally announced as Reflections at City Center in summer 2022. The name evolved as a result of the geologic and design characteristics of the property, according to Paul Jackson, CEO of Vantage Point. “As we began our site work for the apartment portion of the project, we unearthed large limestone boulders that we decided would be fun and unique to use in our central park area and around the site. That process took on a life of its own, and we decided to change the development name accordingly.” As a salute the original project name, the apartment complex has been named Reflections Apartments. The 338-unit complex is slated for completion in summer 2025.

The office portion of The Quarry will include three buildings totaling 25,000 square feet, 55,000 square feet and 65,000 square feet. The 25,000-square-foot building offers drive-thru availability for a potential bank tenant. Rooftop space opportunities or balcony availabilities are options for full-floor tenants as are exterior signage opportunities with visibility along I-435. Marty Gilchrist, Suzanne Dimmel and Andrew Greene of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing The Quarry for lease.