REBusinessOnline

Vantage Real Estate Brokers Sale of 3,150 SF Retail Property in Magnolia, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

MAGNOLIA, N.J. — Vantage Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of a 3,150-square-foot retail property in Magnolia, a southeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The property is located at 130 S. White Horse Pike near a Walmart store and several other retail and restaurant businesses. Monica Walsh, Aran Ploshansky and Bruce Goldstein of Vantage represented the seller, East Coast Enterprises LLC. The buyer was Makellos Cabinetry, a Philadelphia-based kitchen renovation company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business