Vantage Real Estate Brokers Sale of 3,150 SF Retail Property in Magnolia, New Jersey

MAGNOLIA, N.J. — Vantage Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of a 3,150-square-foot retail property in Magnolia, a southeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The property is located at 130 S. White Horse Pike near a Walmart store and several other retail and restaurant businesses. Monica Walsh, Aran Ploshansky and Bruce Goldstein of Vantage represented the seller, East Coast Enterprises LLC. The buyer was Makellos Cabinetry, a Philadelphia-based kitchen renovation company.