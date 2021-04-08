REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Acquires 350 Acres in North Las Vegas for 4.5 MSF Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

VanTrust plans to develop 4.5 million square feet of distribution facilities on the 350-acre site in North Las Vegas.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — VanTrust Real Estate has purchased a 350-acre land site north of the Interstate 15 and Speedway Boulevard interchange in North Las Vegas. VanTrust plans to develop 4.5 million square feet of distribution facilities on the site, which is between the new City of North Las Vegas water line and the Union Pacific Rail line.

Construction of utility and roadway improvements is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2021, with building construction following shortly thereafter.

This land purchase comes on the heels of the VanTrust’s acquisition of 16 acres for the development of a 246,000-square-foot speculative industrial distribution building at the northwest corner of Tropical Parkway and Nicco Way in North Las Vegas. The building is slated for completion in March 2022 and will be VanTrust’s 11th building developed in North Las Vegas in the past five years.

