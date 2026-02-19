VanTrust Acquires 71.2 Acres in Orlando, Plans 956,600 SF Industrial Project

ORLANDO, FLA. — VanTrust Real Estate has purchased 71.2 acres within Sunbridge Business Park in Orlando for the development of an industrial park dubbed SunPark Industrial. The buyer acquired the land from a joint venture between Land Reserve and Tavistock Development Co., the developers of the Sunbridge master-planned community and the Lake Nona master-planned development, which is also in Orlando.

Phase I of SunPark Industrial will comprise three buildings totaling roughly 956,600 square feet. Construction is slated to begin in the third quarter, with delivery of the first two buildings anticipated for the third quarter of 2027. A future Phase II would encompass an additional 77 acres and could support roughly 1 million square feet of industrial development.

Opened in 2020, Sunbridge is a 27,000-acre “naturehood” located across Orange and Osceola counties that features a mix of homes, 55+ active adult communities, schools, nature trails, cafés, employment centers and Sunbridge Business Park, which spans 700 acres.