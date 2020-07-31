REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Breaks Ground on 1 MSF DalParc Logistics Center in South Dallas

DalParc Logistics Center in South Dallas is expected to be complete by July 2021.

DALLAS — VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on DalParc Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial building that will be developed on a speculative basis in South Dallas. DalParc Logistics Center will be situated within a 200-acre logistics park that is anchored by Amazon and L’Oreal. Project partners include Alliance Architects, MYCON General Contractors and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. CBRE is handling leasing of the development, which is expected to be complete in July 2021.

