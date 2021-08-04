VanTrust Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Building in Raymore, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The building will be situated within Raymore Commerce Center.

RAYMORE, MO. — VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a second speculative industrial building at Raymore Commerce Center in Raymore, about 25 miles south of Kansas City. Completion of the 1 million-square-foot building is slated for fall 2022. Plans call for a clear height of 40 feet and expansive trailer and car parking. Brinkmann Constructors is managing construction in partnership with GBA as the architect and Olsson as the civil engineer. John Stafford, Ed Elder and Ben Boyd of Colliers Kansas City will continue to serve as the leasing agents for Raymore Commerce Center and market the new building for lease.