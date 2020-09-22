REBusinessOnline

VanTrust Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Warehouse Near Rickenbacker International Airport

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot speculative warehouse near the Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus. VanTrust will build the project on land that it acquired from K-Nova LLC earlier this year. The master-planned industrial park will be known as Rickenbacker Exchange at Commercial Point and encompasses more than 900 acres of shovel-ready logistics and manufacturing ground. VanTrust says it can accommodate an additional 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space at the site. Jack Tzagournis of Fortress Real Estate Cos. assisted K-Nova in the sale. Pepper Ohio, a subsidiary of Pepper Construction Group, will lead construction. RED Architecture designed the building. Michael Linder of Colliers International has been retained as listing agent.

