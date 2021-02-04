VanTrust Breaks Ground on 515-Acre Interstate West Industrial Development Near Savannah

Overall Interstate West will have the capacity for 4.9 million square feet of industrial space.

BRYAN COUNTY, GA. — VanTrust Real Estate LLC has broken ground on the 515-acre Interstate West industrial development in Bryan County, just 30 miles west of Savannah. The first phase includes a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative, Class A warehouse that will deliver in the fourth quarter. Overall the park will have the capacity for 4.9 million square feet of industrial space. Danny Chase and David Sink of Colliers International | Savannah are marketing Interstate West for lease on behalf of VanTrust.

Situated just off Interstate 16 and Highway 280, Interstate West will be situated about 22.6 miles from Port of Savannah, 15 miles from Interstate 95 and 18 miles from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

VanTrust Real Estate LLC is a full-service commercial real estate development company based in Kansas City, Mo. No other development team members were disclosed.